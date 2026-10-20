The Brewers are unlikely to add Woodruff (shoulder) to their roster for the World Series, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Woodruff is scheduled to face hitters Tuesday for the first time since going down with right shoulder inflammation more than three months ago. However, while Woodruff is pushing hard to be included on the roster, there are a couple reasons why the proposition is unlikely. One is that the Brewers might not be allowed to replace Woodruff on the roster if he has a setback, as the rules say it has to be an acute, non-chronic injury. Another is that he simply could be rusty following such a long layoff. In the unlikely even Woodruff is included on the roster, he would work in a relief role.