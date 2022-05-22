Woodruff (5-2) earned the win during Saturday's 5-1 victory over Washington, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

Woodruff tossed a season-high 100 pitches with 70 finding the zone and stayed out of trouble beside a Lane Thomas solo home run in the third inning. The quality start is only the 29-year-old's second in eight turns though his 11.1 K/9 are nearly a full strikeout better than his career 10.3 mark. He's scheduled to pitch next midweek.