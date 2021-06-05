Woodruff allowed two runs on six hits and a walk with nine strikeouts over five innings versus Arizona on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

Woodruff was in line for the win when he exited the game, but Brent Suter allowed three runs in the seventh inning to tie the game. It was still a solid effort from Woodruff. The right-hander has been excellent this year with a 1.42 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 92:17 K:BB across 76 innings. He'll look to be a bit more efficient versus Pittsburgh in next weekend's series.