Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will go on IL with labrum injury

Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters that Woodruff was diagnosed with an inflamed labrum in his right shoulder that he suffered during Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks and will be placed on the injured list, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It will be the second time that Woodruff will go on the IL this season due to a labrum injury, with his first stint lasting six weeks from early May to mid-June. If his recovery timeline is the same this time around, then Woodruff would not be back with the Brewers until at least early August, though his injury history could result in a longer stint on the shelf. It's yet another injury setback for the right-hander, who missed the entire 2024 season while recovering from a capsule repair surgery on his right shoulder in October of 2023, which also limited Woodruff to just 12 regular-season starts in 2025. He ended up taking the loss in Saturday's start against Arizona, when he allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out six across 3.2 innings.