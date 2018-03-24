Woodruff will start the 2018 season in the Brewers' bullpen until the team needs a fifth starter against the Cubs on April 8, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Brent Suter just edged out Woodruff for the fourth starting spot, which will force the latter to serve as long relief during the first week of the year. Milwaukee also announced that Yovani Gallardo did not make the team and Junior Guerra was optioned to Triple-A, so Woodruff seems to be locked into the back end of the rotation. Over eight starts with the club in 2017, he logged a 4.81 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.