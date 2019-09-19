Woodruff's next appearance will come sometime during this weekend's series against the Pirates, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

The team will make a decision Thursday night about when Woodruff's next appearance will be, but the key takeaway is that he emerged from Tuesday's game physically able to stay on turn. The Brewers have an off day Monday and Woodruff should get one more appearance next week as he attempts to build up in advance of a possible appearance in the playoffs.