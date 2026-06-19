Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will rejoin team Monday

The Brewers announced that Woodruff (shoulder) will return to the pitching rotation for Monday's series opener against Cincinnati, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff will finally make his return to the big-league club for the first time since May 1. The 33-year-old most recently completed a rehab start Tuesday where he allowed three runs over 5.1 innings while striking out six batters. Before going on the injured list, the right-hander posted a 3.60 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB in 30 innings.