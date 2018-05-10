Woodruff will join the Brewers and start in Colorado on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Woodruff has appeared in five games for Milwaukee this season, posting a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with a 10:2 K:BB over 9.1 innings of work. Only one of those outings was a start, which came against the Cubs on April 6, when he allowed two earned runs in 3.2 innings. It remains to be seen if he will stay with the Brewers following Friday's start, but that likely depends of the status of Zach Davies (shoulder), who was tentatively lined up to start Friday's contest versus the Rockies before Woodruff got the call.