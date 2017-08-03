Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Will start Friday against Rays
Woodruff will get the ball for Friday's contest against the Rays, Andrew Gruman of MyCommunityNow reports.
The 24-year-old will make his major-league debut in Tampa Bay, and is set to go on an extra day of rest after tossing five scoreless innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. Throughout most of the 2017 season, Woodruff has been posting solid numbers at a hitters-friendly Colorado ballpark, accumulating a 4.46 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 72.2 innings. It remains to be seen whether the right-hander will make a few more starts following Friday's outing, but he could wind up remaining in the rotation for a couple weeks as Chase Anderson continues to recover from an oblique injury.
More News
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Likely to join big-league rotation•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Activated, optioned to minors•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Continues to make progress•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Projects to return in late July•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...