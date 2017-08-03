Woodruff will get the ball for Friday's contest against the Rays, Andrew Gruman of MyCommunityNow reports.

The 24-year-old will make his major-league debut in Tampa Bay, and is set to go on an extra day of rest after tossing five scoreless innings with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Saturday. Throughout most of the 2017 season, Woodruff has been posting solid numbers at a hitters-friendly Colorado ballpark, accumulating a 4.46 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 72.2 innings. It remains to be seen whether the right-hander will make a few more starts following Friday's outing, but he could wind up remaining in the rotation for a couple weeks as Chase Anderson continues to recover from an oblique injury.