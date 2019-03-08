Woodruff will start Saturday's split-squad game against the Athletics, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff was originally expected to get the starting not Friday against the Diamondbacks, but Freddy Peralta will instead take the mound. Woodruff allowed three walks over one scoreless inning during his first spring appearance as he battles for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation.

