Woodruff will pitch out of the Brewers' bullpen for the time being, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Woodruff's last two appearances for the Brewers were both starts, and he had his best outing of the season his last time out, giving up only a two-run home run and no other hits over five innings while picking up his second win of 2018. However, with Chase Anderson coming off the disabled list Monday and Zach Davies (shoulder) doing the same soon, a couple pitchers needed to be removed from the rotation, and Woodruff -- along with Freddy Peralta -- was one of them. Woodruff will garner consideration next time the Brewers need to add a starter into the rotation, and because of that, the team could decide to send him back to Triple-A at some point in order to keep him stretched out.