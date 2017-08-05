Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Wins MLB debut Friday
Woodruff (1-0) tossed 6.1 scoreless innings Friday, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out six in a 2-0 win over the Rays.
Showing some nerves in his big-league debut, Woodruff loaded the bases in each of the first two frames and faced a first-and-third situation with nobody out in the third inning, but the right-hander escaped each time and got just enough run support to collect the win. With Chase Anderson (oblique) still at least a couple of weeks away from returning to action, Woodruff will get another turn or two through the rotation to prove he belongs, with his next start coming Wednesday at home against the Twins.
