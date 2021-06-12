Woodruff (5-2) allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win over the Pirates.

The only damage against Woodruff came from two solo home runs by Ben Gamel and Gregory Polanco. He's now gone 12 consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs, lowering his season ERA to 1.52 alongside a 97:17 K:BB. The 28-year-old has won three of his last four starts, yielding just four runs in 26 innings during that span. Woodruff is projected to start in Colorado next week.