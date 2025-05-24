Woodruff (ankle/shoulder) struck out two and gave up three hits and two walks over four scoreless innings in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Nashville.

Woodruff appeared to have reached the finish line in his recovery from October 2023 capsule surgery on his right shoulder earlier this month after he made the sixth start of his rehab assignment, but he experienced right ankle tendinitis coming out of that outing. The minor injury prompted the Brewers to shut him down for a brief period of time, but after Woodruff threw some simulated innings out of the bullpen last weekend without incident, he was cleared to begin a second rehab assignment. He'll have another 30-day period in the minors to conduct his rehab, but given the brevity of his recent shutdown along with the fact that he tossed 59 pitches Wednesday, Woodruff isn't expected to need that full window to get stretched back out. Woodruff is in line to make at least one more start in the minors, but if he's able to push up his pitch count and escape that outing with no setbacks to his ankle or shoulder, he could be activated from the 15-day injured list in the first week of June.