Brewers' Brent Suter: Allows two runs in loss to White Sox
Suter (5-4) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks across five innings while taking the loss Sunday against the White Sox. He struck out six.
Suter was spotted a lead in the fifth inning, but he immediately gave up a run on a hit and two walks. He came back out for the sixth, but he allowed the leadoff man to reach and later watched from the dugout as the bullpen allowed his man to score. Suter pitched respectably overall and has now allwoed two runs or fewer in three of his last four starts. He's also posted a 24:5 K/BB during that span and will look to continue his recent success next weekend against the Phillies.
