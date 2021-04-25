Suter (2-1) picked up the win Saturday in a 4-3 victory over the Cubs, giving up two hits and a walk over two scoreless innings.

He entered the game in the fifth inning to replace Freddy Peralta with Milwaukee down 2-0, and Suter got the benefit of the Brewers' bats coming to life. The southpaw has a solid 2.63 ERA through 13.2 innings with an 11:3 K:BB, and he has two holds in nine appearances in addition to his two vultured wins this week.