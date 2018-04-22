Brewers' Brent Suter: Bailed out by offense Saturday
Suter (1-2) escaped with a no-decision in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins, allowing five runs on eight hits -- including two home runs -- and a walk over five innings while striking out four.
The left-hander threw 56 of 87 pitches for strikes in the lackluster outing, and Suter has yet to complete six innings in any of his five starts so far this season, posting a 5.68 ERA and 19:6 K:BB through 25.1 innings. He'll get a potentially tough matchup Friday on the road against the Cubs.
