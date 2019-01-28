Brewers' Brent Suter: Begins to throw
Suter (elbow) has started playing catch, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While Suter will likely miss nearly the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, it's a good sign that his rehab is going smoothly to this point. Expect further updates on the left-handers status as he clears more hurdles on the road to recovery.
