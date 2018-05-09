Brewers' Brent Suter: Candidate to rejoin rotation
Suter likely ranks as the leading candidate to rejoin the Milwaukee rotation after Wade Miley (oblique) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Suter was the star of Milwaukee's 3-2 win over Cleveland on Tuesday after entering the game when Miley was forced to depart with a right oblique strain with one out in the first inning. The lefty, who had moved to the bullpen in late April to accommodate Miley's entry into the rotation, scattered two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings and delivered a 433-foot homer off Corey Kluber that proved to be the winning run. That performance in long relief should give Suter the leg up over the likes of Triple-A Colorado Springs starters Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta, who McCalvy also cites as potential rotation replacements. Since Miley is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks, Suter would likely have some leash in a starting role if he pitches well, though he would line up for a difficult initial outing Sunday in Colorado.
