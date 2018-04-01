Brewers' Brent Suter: Carried to win by offense Saturday
Suter (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Padres, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings.
While he only issued the one free pass, Suter wasn't particularly sharp in his first outing of the season as he threw only 49 of 83 pitches for strikes, resulting in an early exit. The left-hander will look to tighten things up when he next takes the mound Thursday at home against the Cubs.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Secures spot in rotation•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Continues competing for rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Good chance to crack rotation•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Likely to make Opening Day roster•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Vying for 2018 rotation spot•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Sixth-inning struggles deny win•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...