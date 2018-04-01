Suter (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-3 victory over the Padres, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings.

While he only issued the one free pass, Suter wasn't particularly sharp in his first outing of the season as he threw only 49 of 83 pitches for strikes, resulting in an early exit. The left-hander will look to tighten things up when he next takes the mound Thursday at home against the Cubs.