Brewers' Brent Suter: Cleared to face live hitters
Suter (elbow) has been cleared by surgeon Timothy Kremchek to begin facing batters in Arizona, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Suter continues to make progress on his way back from Tommy John surgery, and he'll now head to extended spring training in Arizona after being given the green light to face hitters. Though this is good news for the southpaw, he won't have a chance to play in the big leagues until the 2020 campaign.
