Brewers' Brent Suter: Comes apart in sixth Wednesday
Suter (2-2) surrendered five runs on eight hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's loss to the Cardinals.
Most of the damage against Suter came in the sixth inning, as Yadier Molina led off the frame with his second home run of the game and Kolten Wong drove in a pair of inherited runners with a double off newly acquired reliever Jeremy Jeffress. The 27-year-old lefty still has a solid 3.04 ERA in 50.1 innings, and has earned the right to make his seventh consecutive start Monday in Minnesota.
