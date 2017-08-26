Suter (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Saturday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This will mark Suter's second bullpen since landing on the DL with a left rotator cuff strain, and if everything goes well, he should be activated once rosters expand Sept. 1. He struggled in three August starts before landing on the shelf, but he still owns a 3.65 ERA and 37:12 K:BB in eight starts since entering the Brewers' rotation at the beginning of July.