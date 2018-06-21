Brewers' Brent Suter: Confirmed for Thursday's start
Suter will pitch against St. Louis on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Manager Craig Counsell elected to push everyone in the rotation back a day following Wednesday's rainout. Suter has appeared in 15 games for the Brewers this season, accumulating a 4.30 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.
