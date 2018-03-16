Suter continues to compete for a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It appeared early this spring that Suter would grab a spot in the Brewers' starting rotation coming out of spring training, but the chances of him doing so have decreased the last couple weeks with several other pitchers -- Wade Miley, Junior Guerra, and Brandon Woodruff -- making strong cases as well and the Brewers considering opening the season with just a four-man rotation. The Brewers view Suter as the ultimate swing pitcher, which bodes well for him over the course of the campaign, but could hurt him early on.