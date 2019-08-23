Brewers' Brent Suter: Could return in September
Suter (elbow) will be considered by the Brewers for a September call-up, Rich Rovito of AP Sports reports.
Suter is pitching on a rehab assignment for Triple-A San Antonio, and although he was expected to miss the entire 2019 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, manager Craig Counsell revealed that the southpaw will at least be considered come September. If he activated, he'll likely pitch out of the bullpen.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Continues progressing in rehab•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Moves rehab to Double-A•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Embarks on rehab stint•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Cleared to face live hitters•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Could start facing hitters•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Scheduled for another bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...