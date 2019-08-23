Suter (elbow) will be considered by the Brewers for a September call-up, Rich Rovito of AP Sports reports.

Suter is pitching on a rehab assignment for Triple-A San Antonio, and although he was expected to miss the entire 2019 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, manager Craig Counsell revealed that the southpaw will at least be considered come September. If he activated, he'll likely pitch out of the bullpen.