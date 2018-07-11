Suter (forearm) could return as early as this weekend in Pittsburgh, the Associated Press reports.

When Suter was placed on the disabled list last week, he played down the forearm tightness as a minor issue, so perhaps he could return still in the first half. If he does, it would likely come in Saturday's doubleheader in Pittsburgh. If not, Aaron Wilkerson would probably get another turn.

More News
Our Latest Stories