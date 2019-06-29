Brewers' Brent Suter: Could start facing hitters
Suter (elbow) could start facing hitters soon at the Brewers' spring training complex in Arizona, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
He is back with the team and will go to Cincinnati next week to have Dr. Timothy Kremchek analyze how his recovery from Tommy John surgery is going. If he is cleared, he will head to Arizona, but he still won't return to game action until 2020.
