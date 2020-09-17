Suter allowed two hits and a pair of walks while striking out three over three scoreless innings in a no-decision in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals.

Suter had another good turn as an opener -- for the second straight outing, he posted three scoreless innings. The southpaw lowered his ERA to 3.12 with a 1.12 WHIP and 33 strikeouts across 26 innings this season. Three of his 14 appearances have been as an opener, and Suter also sees work in long relief at times.