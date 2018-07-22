Brewers' Brent Suter: Diagnosed with forearm tightness
Suter was forced to exit Sunday's game due to left forearm tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This at least partially explains why Suter had a difficult time commanding his fastball in Sunday's start, but is still a concerning bit of news for the Brewers. It's the same injury that caused a DL stint just a few weeks ago, and the left-hander was thought to be in the clear following his activation. At this time, it's unclear if Suter will require another DL stint, but he's looking shaky for Friday's start.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Early exit Sunday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Takes loss despite solid outing•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Officially activated ahead of start•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: To start against Pirates on Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Tosses bullpen Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Could return this weekend•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...