Suter was forced to exit Sunday's game due to left forearm tightness, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This at least partially explains why Suter had a difficult time commanding his fastball in Sunday's start, but is still a concerning bit of news for the Brewers. It's the same injury that caused a DL stint just a few weeks ago, and the left-hander was thought to be in the clear following his activation. At this time, it's unclear if Suter will require another DL stint, but he's looking shaky for Friday's start.

