Brewers' Brent Suter: Early exit Sunday
Suter exited after three innings in Sunday's matchup against the Dodgers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Suter appeared to be in noticeable discomfort after retiring the final batter in the third inning, and ended up going back to the clubhouse before eventually being relieved by Taylor Williams. It had not been a good outing for Suter prior to the exit, as he allowed six earned runs on eight hits, including two Matt Kemp home runs. This was just Suter's second start since coming off the DL due to forearm troubles, though it remains to be seen if that's the issue that has resurfaced. Consider Suter day-to-day in advance of his next start, which is scheduled for Friday against the Giants.
