Brewers' Brent Suter: Earns another win Saturday
Suter (6-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in the 12-3 win over Philadelphia. He recorded five strikeouts.
Suter's only real blemish of the day was a three-run home run in the third inning by Rhys Hoskins. The 28-year-old left-hander has yet to work a full six innings in a start this season, but is usually a solid bet to go five-plus innings while giving up a few runs. Suter lines up to face the Phillies again next Friday in Milwaukee.
