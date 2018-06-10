Suter (6-4) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk in the 12-3 win over Philadelphia. He recorded five strikeouts.

Suter's only real blemish of the day was a three-run home run in the third inning by Rhys Hoskins. The 28-year-old left-hander has yet to work a full six innings in a start this season, but is usually a solid bet to go five-plus innings while giving up a few runs. Suter lines up to face the Phillies again next Friday in Milwaukee.