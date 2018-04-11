Brewers' Brent Suter: Effective in defeat
Suter allowed one earned run over 5.1 innings but did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals. He allowed four hits and posted a 2:1 K:BB.
Suter had little trouble with the Cardinals' lineup the first two times through the batting order, but the wheels came off a bit the third time through, and he was ultimately saddled with an earned run and a no-decision when a runner he allowed to reach base prior to his exit crossed home plate. Suter has not been particularly sharp to open the season, but Tuesday's outing was his best of the season thus far. His next start is likely to come Monday against the Reds at Miller Park.
