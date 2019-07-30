Suter (elbow) pitched a scoreless inning Monday for the Arizona League Brewers Blue team, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This is an impressive achievement for Suter, who underwent Tommy John surgery nearly a year ago to the day. He figures to continue to pitch in the Arizona League for some time, as he'll need to build back up to a starting role. Despite his recent progress, Suter is unlikely to pitch in 2019.

