Suter worked three scoreless frames while taking a no-decision in his start Saturday in the Brewers' 4-2 loss to the Cubs. He struck out six and gave up a base hit and no walks.

The Brewers summoned Suter to start on short notice after Brett Anderson (hip) was scratched from the outing. Considering the circumstances, Suter likely fared even better than Milwaukee could have hoped, as he induced 10 swinging strikes in just 46 pitches. Milwaukee is listing Anderson as day-to-day for the time being, but if he's forced to miss more time, Suter could get the chance to stretch out a little more and make another start or two before the regular season draws to a close.