Suter left Friday's intrasquad scrimmage after being hit in the left arm by a comebacker, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 31-year-old status should come into focus as he's evaluated over the next couple days. Suter had a 3.13 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 38:5 K:BB over 31.2 innings as a swingman for the Brewers last season, and he's primed to fill a similar role in 2021.