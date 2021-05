Suter was removed from Friday's game against the Marlins in the third inning with an apparent injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Suter was making his first start of the season Friday and allowed one run on four hits and a walk while striking out two in 2.1 innings to begin the game. However, he issued a walk and allowed a single in the bottom of the third inning and left the game with a trainer. The nature and severity of his injury aren't yet known.