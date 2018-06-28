Suter (8-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers fell 5-4 to the Royals, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six-plus innings while striking out six.

The left-hander was locked in a 1-0 pitcher's duel with Danny Duffy through six innings and in line for another victory, but after serving up a solo shot to Mike Moustakas to begin the seventh, Suter then loaded the bases without recording an out and had to watch two of the runners he left behind cross the plate. The result snaps his three-game winning streak, but Suter and his 4.28 ERA will look to rebound Monday at home against the Twins.