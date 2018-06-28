Brewers' Brent Suter: Fades late in Wednesday's loss
Suter (8-5) took the loss Wednesday as the Brewers fell 5-4 to the Royals, giving up four runs on six hits and a walk over six-plus innings while striking out six.
The left-hander was locked in a 1-0 pitcher's duel with Danny Duffy through six innings and in line for another victory, but after serving up a solo shot to Mike Moustakas to begin the seventh, Suter then loaded the bases without recording an out and had to watch two of the runners he left behind cross the plate. The result snaps his three-game winning streak, but Suter and his 4.28 ERA will look to rebound Monday at home against the Twins.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Throws seven strong innings•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Inclement weather postpones Wednesday's outing•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Wins seventh game behind best start yet•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Earns another win Saturday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Allows two runs in loss to White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...