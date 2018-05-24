Suter (4-3) picked up the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on four hits across 5.2 innings while striking out six.

It was another solid start from Suter, who has now allowed just three runs while striking out 12 batters across 11.1 innings in his past two outing. Aside from a pair of solo shots in the second inning courtesy of Paul Goldschmidt and John Ryan Murphy, the southpaw was able to keep the Diamondbacks in check before exiting in the sixth frame with a 8-2 lead. With Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta heading to the minors, Suter looks poised to stick in the rotation for the time being. He'll take a 4.56 ERA into his next start, which will come at home against the Cardinals.