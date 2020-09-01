Suter gave up two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out three over three innings in a no-decision versus the Pirates on Monday.

Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run homer against Suter, but the southpaw was otherwise solid in his spot start. The 31-year-old has compiled a 4.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 21 strikeouts across 17.2 innings this season. Suter will likely return to a bullpen role going forward -- his nine previous appearances this year came in relief.