Suter (2-1) scattered four hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings in Friday's 2-1 win over the Cubs. He struck out five.

The lefty outdueled fellow southpaw Jose Quintana, firing 54 of 82 pitches for strikes before handing things over to the bullpen. Suter has been a revelation in July, posting a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB in 30 innings over five starts, and while Matt Garza (leg) and Chase Anderson (oblique) are both set to rejoin the rotation over the next couple of weeks, it's hard to imagine Suter losing his spot given his current form. He'll next take the mound Wednesday at home against the Cardinals.