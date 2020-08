Suter pitched the seventh inning of Tuesday's 3-2 victory over the Reds and struck out all three batters he faced.

Suter allowed his first runs since July 28 his last time out, but he got right back on track Tuesday, needing just 14 pitches to get through his lone inning. Suter is not being used in a fantasy-friendly role, but he allowed just two runners to cross the plate over his last 10.1 frames (1.74 ERA) and owns a stellar 18:1 K:BB over 14.2 innings this season.