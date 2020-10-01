Suter gave up three earned runs on three hits and five walks in 1.2 innings Wednesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Dodgers. He took the loss.

Suter needs to get by on command and deception, and the five walks, two of which were with the bases loaded, were essentially a sign that he would rather give up one run at a time than let the Dodgers blow the game completely open. The rest of the Brewers relievers held up their end of the bargain, as the Brewers outscored the Dodgers after Suter exited, but Suter had already given up the deciding runs in a 4-2 loss. He probably won't pitch again in this series.