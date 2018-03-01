Suter has a "very good shot" to make the rotation out of spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Per manager Craig Counsell, the Brewers plan to carry two lefties in their bullpen to start the season, namely Boone Logan and Josh Hader. This implies that Suter is exclusively battling for a rotation spot and is expected to get that spot based off earlier comments saying he had a leg up on a roster spot. This development would make Suter the fifth starter in the Brewers' rotation, but a confirmation of this will likely come closer to the regular season.