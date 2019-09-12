Suter (2-0) earned the win Wednesday at Miami after allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. He struck out two and walked none.

The quick-working lefty made quick work of the Marlins' order, needing only 35 pitches to work through the three frames. Suter joined the big-league roster at the start of September -- only 13 months removed from Tommy John surgery -- and has given up only one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and zero walks over his first 9.1 innings.