Brewers' Brent Suter: Inclement weather postpones Wednesday's outing
Suter will not take the mound against Pittsburgh on Wednesday due to inclement weather, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers have yet to release their plans for the rotation for this upcoming weekend, but it's expected that Suter will pitch the series opener versus the Cardinals on Thursday, per McCalvy. Look for the club to clear things up in the next couple hours.
