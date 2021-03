Manager Craig Counsell said that he thinks Suter (hand) will be fine following his early exit in Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Suter will be evaluated again Saturday, but it appears as though he avoided a major injury after being hit on the left hand by a comeback Friday. If he's healthy for Opening Day, Suter should serve as a swingman for Milwaukee. after posting a 3.13 ERA and 38:5 K:BB over 31.2 innings last year.