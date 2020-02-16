Brewers' Brent Suter: Inks two-year deal with Milwaukee
Suter agreed to a two-year contract with the Brewers on Sunday, avoiding arbitration.
The 30-year-old's arbitration hearing was scheduled for Monday, but he's now officially under contract with the team through 2021. Suter underwent Tommy John surgery in August 2018, but he returned from the injured list when rosters expanded in September and had a 0.49 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB to go along with a 4-0 record over 18.1 innings. The left-hander has an outside chance at a rotation spot in spring training, but his success out of the bullpen last season provides him with some solid security for a roster spot.
