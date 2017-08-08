Suter allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two batters through just four innings during Monday's loss to Minnesota. He didn't factor into the decision.

Even after allowing five earned runs through just 5.1 innings to the Cardinals in his previous outing, Suter entered Monday's game with a 2.93 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7.7 K/9 through seven starts. However, Monday's short outing is definitely another concerning showing. It's probably best to be selective with his matchups moving forward. Suter projects to make his next start against the Reds at Miller Park.