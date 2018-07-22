Brewers' Brent Suter: Likely headed to DL
Manager Craig Counsell expects Suter to land on the 10-day disabled list after suffering a left forearm strain Sunday against the Dodgers, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Suter will undergo an MRI sometime in the near future to determine the extend of the injury, but he'll likely require a stint on the disabled list. He suffered the same injury earlier in the year, although he managed to return after missing just one outing.
